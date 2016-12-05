Nestlé Discovered How to Slash Sugar Content in Chocolate by 40% Without...

Nestlé Discovered How to Slash Sugar Content in Chocolate by 40% Without Changing Taste

Nestlé recently announced a revolutionary discovery saying that its researchers have found a way to recreate sugar differently so that it uses 40% less sugar on chocolate without changing the taste.

The company’s chief technology officer, Stefan Catsicas, described the work as “truly groundbreaking research”.

It is difficult to say how much sugar is in chocolate, as it varies from brand to brand and different types of chocolate. Milk chocolate, however, is roughly 50% sugar while white chocolate could be as much as 60%.

The company plans on patenting the findings and implementing the new sugar recipe in 2018.

