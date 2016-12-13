New York State’s First Pit Bull K9 Officer Changes Her Breed’s Image...

New York State’s First Pit Bull K9 Officer Changes Her Breed’s Image (WATCH) Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Kiah the pit bull rose from being an abused pup in a grocery store parking lot to the top dog on the K9 police squad.

LOOK: Rescued Pit Bull is Showered with Love From the Police Who Saved Her

Brad Croft, director of operations for Universal K9, says that police dogs usually consist of purebreds trained specifically for the purpose of law enforcement. Kiah, however, had such enthusiasm and energy, he knew she was right for the job.

Universal K9 and Austin Pets Alive! organized the Detection Dogs Program that helps rescue pit bulls from shelters. Using a grant from the Animal Farm Foundation, Kiah was given the proper training to join the force.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Barking Good Story With Your Friends Republish

Reprint