New Yorkers Unite to Scrub Off Hateful Graffiti on Subway Car

New Yorkers Unite to Scrub Off Hateful Graffiti on Subway Car Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Gregory Locke had just boarded a subway car to Manhattan on Friday night with some friends when he realized that something was seriously wrong.

RELATED: Texas Mosque Burns Down, Donations Exceed 500K in Just 24 Hours

“The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do,” said Locke. “One guy got up and said, ‘Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.’ He found some tissues and got to work.”

Locke and several other New Yorkers started scrubbing away at the markings.

“I’ve never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel. Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone.”

Multiply The Good: Click To Share The News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Gregory Locke)