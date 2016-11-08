NFL Player Spends Free Week Giving Books, Reading to Kids Culture

by McKinley Corbley

3700 books to Savannah - Chatham County Public School System! Thank you @KennethNugent for helping us share the magic! #ReadWithMalcolm pic.twitter.com/N3HPiFYTGe — Malcolm Mitchell (@Money_Mitch26) November 4, 2016

Even after five years of playing football, it’s good to know that Malcolm Mitchell is still a big softie with a kind heart.

He also distributed 3,700 copies of his new children’s book “The Magician’s Hat” – a sweet story following the adventures of David the magician.

Malcolm was born in Valdosta, Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia finishing third in the school’s history with 174 receptions for 2,350 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also recently drafted to play for the New England Patriots during the 2016 NFL draft.

Follow Mitchell’s creative endeavors via his website or click here to purchase his new book yourself.

