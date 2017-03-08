Now You Can Drink Beer to Save Beaches Worldwide

Due to the high demand for sand in pharmaceuticals, construction, and engineering, two thirds of beaches worldwide are dramatically receding.

Thankfully, you can now have a beer in order to save sandy sanctuaries.

Why? Because they have constructed a machine that grinds empty beer bottles into pristine glass sand. All one has to do is place their finished beer bottle into the machine –instead of the recycling bin – and watch as their previously-used glass turns into one cup of pure sand.

“Kiwis, we love our beaches, and we love our beer,” said Sean O’Donnell, marketing director at DB Breweries. “So wouldn’t it be great if you could have a beer and do something for the environment? I mean, that’s pretty exciting.”

DB Breweries has struck up a handful of negotiations with construction companies and concrete manufacturers so as to ensure there will be now more theft of beach sand for future generations.

(WATCH the video below)

