Watch Obama’s Funny Video Pondering What to Do When His Term Ends
It’s been a long eight years for President Barack Obama in the White House and now he has his retirement to look forward to.
The White House staff decided to have a little fun earlier this year by trying to answer that question in a video spoof. With the election over, it’s a good time to have a laugh at the president’s – and former Republican leader, John Boehner’s – expense.
(WATCH the very funny video, “Couch Commander”, below)
