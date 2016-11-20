Watch Obama’s Funny Video Pondering What to Do When His Term Ends

It’s been a long eight years for President Barack Obama in the White House and now he has his retirement to look forward to.

The president and First Lady decided to stay in Washington for two years so their daughter can finish school, but the big question is, what does a 55-year-old do after running a country for almost a decade?

The White House staff decided to have a little fun earlier this year by trying to answer that question in a video spoof. With the election over, it’s a good time to have a laugh at the president’s – and former Republican leader, John Boehner’s – expense.

(WATCH the very funny video, “Couch Commander”, below)

