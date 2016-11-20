Watch Obama’s Funny Video Pondering What to Do When His Term Ends

Watch Obama’s Funny Video Pondering What to Do When His Term Ends Uplift

Good Laugh by Good News Network

It’s been a long eight years for President Barack Obama in the White House and now he has his retirement to look forward to.

MORE: Obama Quietly Signs Ban on Products Made by Children and Slaves

The White House staff decided to have a little fun earlier this year by trying to answer that question in a video spoof. With the election over, it’s a good time to have a laugh at the president’s – and former Republican leader, John Boehner’s – expense.

(WATCH the very funny video, “Couch Commander”, below)

Give Your Friends a Giggle: Click To Share