US Obesity Rate for Young Children Plummets 43% in a Decade

US Obesity Rate for Young Children Plummets 43% in a Decade News

Health by Good News Network

Federal health authorities on Tuesday reported a 43 percent drop in the obesity rate among 2- to 5-year-old children over the past decade, the first broad decline in an epidemic that often leads to lifelong struggles with weight and higher risks for cancer, heart disease and stroke.

The New York Times called it the first clear evidence that America’s youngest children have turned a corner in the obesity epidemic.

One big reason is the decline in sugary beverages from the daily diets of children.

(READ the story in the New York Times)

Photo by artist in doing nothing-Flickr-CC



