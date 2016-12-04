Palestinian Firefighting Teams Offer Help to Israelis Battling Wildfires

Since the wildfires started spreading throughout central and northern Israel last weekend, nations around the world have offered to assist in extinguishing the blaze—including Palestinians.

Arabs and Jews alike reportedly opened their homes to evacuating families.

60,000 Haifa residents have recently been allowed to return to their residences in a city where 700 homes were damaged by the blaze.

23 different people have been arrested under suspicion that the wildfires were caused by arson.

