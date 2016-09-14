Palestinians and Israelis Unite to Spread Peace Through Backgammon News

World by Frank Phelps

On a warm weekend in August, Israelis and Palestinians were once again found on opposing sides of a table – but this time, it was with the absence of violence or disagreement.

MORE: Muslims Flooded Streets to Condemn Terrorism, 70,000 Clerics Issued Fatwa Against ISIS

“I can’t see any borders here,” Jewish citizen Linda Menhuin Abdel Aziz told CBC. “Everyone is together and I just love it”

The event was organized by peace group Kulna Yerushalayim, which means “We are all Jerusalem.” For many, this was a rare moment that would only take place a few times in a lifespan. Political and religious differences were set aside in order to facilitate an atmospheric mutual respect.

MORE: Christians Protect Mosques on Fri., Muslims Guard Churches on Sunday

Inside the building, the dimly lit halls emitted an inviting energy devoid of political confrontation and vibrant colors of attendee’s wares and decorations. Diners shared alcohol, watermelon, and cigarettes while the walls reverberated with the competing sounds of children’s laughter and arabic music – a stage had been set for a night the Palestinians and Israelis would not forget.

As the games took place, converted Jewish men revisited the arabic diction they once spoke, and Muslims adapted to the Israeli game rules, both acting in an effort to preserve the peace necessary for participation in this culturally shared game.

RELATED: Muslims Protect Christmas Mass After France Heightens Security at Churches

Mahmud al-Rifai, a Palestinian organizer of the event told the Times of Israel, “The situation is not what the politicians try to sell to us – look at how much Jerusalem residents want something like this.”

Though the event only lasted a period of 4 days, it was a functioning model for the potential unification that could be worked towards in the future.

(WATCH the video below)

Play The Game Of Positivity: Click To Share