Paraplegics Regaining Muscle Control Thanks to Virtual Reality Therapy News

Science by McKinley Corbley

Twelve patients who became paraplegics due to injuries have just been reclassified as only “partially paralyzed” thanks to a new kind of virtual reality therapy.

WATCH: Deaf Girl Teaches Deaf Puppy Sign Language in Cutest Video Ever

Scientists then tracked down and connected to the parts of their brain sending those neurons and used them to create an exoskeleton that was controlled the same way.

However, after using the exoskeleton for a year, scientists were amazed to find that the patients were regaining muscle control over their bodies.

(WATCH the video below to find out more)

Don’t Wait To Tell Your Friends About This Breakthrough – Click To Share