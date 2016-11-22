Patagonia to Donate 100% of its Black Friday Sales to Environmental Groups News

Business by McKinley Corbley

Patagonia – the international clothing and travel gear retailer –will be donating all of its Black Friday sales made online and in-store to over 800 environmental groups in the world.

They also donate 1% of their total sales to environmental grassroots organizations, which amounted to $7.1 million last year. To date, it amounts to $74 million.

“By getting active in communities, we can effect local change to protect the food our children and we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe and the treasured places we love the most,” announced Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario. “And we can impact global priorities, too, by raising our voices to defend policies and regulations that will reduce carbon emissions, build a modern energy economy based on investment in renewables and, most crucially, ensure the United States remains fully committed to the vital goals set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement.”

