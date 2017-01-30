People Come From Around the World to See This Dad’s Ice Castles (WATCH)

People Come From Around the World to See This Dad’s Ice Castles...

This cool dad took it upon himself to make something fun for the whole family – so he started growing his own backyard ice castles that notoriously attract families from around the world.

Brent and his ice artisans create the castles by growing and harvesting up to 10,000 icicles a day. The workers place the icicles to strategically build the framework and then they hose the area down with water so that the pieces freeze in place.

The company now has several other locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Alberta. Many of the “buildings” are even equipped with ice slides and nighttime displays featuring lights and music.

If you want to catch the winter oasis before summer rolls around, you can check out their website for hours and tickets.

