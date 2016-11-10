Poland to Teach Free Nationwide Self-Defense Classes For Women

Starting next week, Poland’s defense ministry will be teaching free self-defense classes for women until mid-June.

The classes will teach participants how to break holds and defend against strangulation and weapon assault through aikido and jiujitsu.

RELATED: Women Who Escaped ISIS Slavery Create Trained Battalion to Fight Back, Rescue Others

The Polish Defense Military page stated: “The aim of the project is to popularize the women’s self defense training program of the combat forces of the Republic of Poland in a civilian environment, the familiarization of women with the way of implementation of activities in close-body contact, learning basic self-defense techniques, and the perfecting and mastering of holds, grips and immobilization techniques in the scope of self-defense.”

The 8 class course that will run from November 19th until June 3rd will be taught by military instructors at 30 different military facilities.

Though the program has been called a publicity stunt by the media, it makes a huge different for the women who want to “develop their skills and behavior in various situations that threaten their life or health, especially arising from physical threats against them.”

Fight Against Negativity: Click To Share – Photo by Polish Defense Ministry