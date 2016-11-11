Police Are Best Substitute Teachers Ever, When Daycare Provider is Hospitalized

Police Are Best Substitute Teachers Ever, When Daycare Provider is Hospitalized

by -
0

babysitting-cop-west-shore-rcmp

Three Canadian police officers aren’t just good at protecting and serving – they’re pretty good at babysitting too.

When a daycare provider in Langford was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, these West Shore RCMP officers stepped up to look after the four kids awaiting their parents.

According to the West Shore RCMP, the boys in blue knew exactly what they were doing: “playing with balloons, singing songs, making French fries out of Play-Doh and above all, making sure those children were well-looked after while trying to make contact with parents to come and pick up their children.”

RELATEDWhen a Preschool Opens Inside a Nursing Home, All Heaven Breaks Loose

Constable Alex Bérubé – one of the officers who answered the call – was delighted to entertain since he is reportedly already a father to a 5-year-old.

After two hours of play, the children were taken home by their parents with sparkling reviews of their local law enforcement guardians.

Multiply The Good: Click To Share This Story With Your FriendsPhoto by West Shore RCMP

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS