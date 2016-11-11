Police Are Best Substitute Teachers Ever, When Daycare Provider is Hospitalized
Three Canadian police officers aren’t just good at protecting and serving – they’re pretty good at babysitting too.
When a daycare provider in Langford was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, these West Shore RCMP officers stepped up to look after the four kids awaiting their parents.
Constable Alex Bérubé – one of the officers who answered the call – was delighted to entertain since he is reportedly already a father to a 5-year-old.
After two hours of play, the children were taken home by their parents with sparkling reviews of their local law enforcement guardians.
