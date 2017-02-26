Police Build Kitty Condo for Cat Who Has Visited Department for 3...

Police Build Kitty Condo for Cat Who Has Visited Department for 3 Years

The feline fondly dubbed as SWAT Cat has been visiting the Boston Police Department for 3 years – but when she disappeared for a few months, the boys in blue decided to give her a more permanent home.

SWAT Cat has reportedly since moved into the studio – and she’s loving it.

“Officer Jamie Pietroski, a 15-year veteran of the Boston Police Department, stayed late after work for several nights painstakingly preparing SWAT Cat’s new home,” the department’s website read.

