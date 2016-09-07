This Rescue Dog Found New Life Sniffing Out Illegal Pornography Uplift

URL was a shelter dog that had been given up to the pound by two different families because he just wasn’t what they were looking for – until the local police force saw the potential for an important one-of-a-kind job.

Electronic storage devices have a special common chemical in their circuitry that trained hounds – like URL – can detect.

Since storage devices are usually small and easy to hide, investigators may have a hard time finding them without spending ages combing a house. But now, when police receive a warrant for a suspected crook, URL is sent in to sniff out any evidence that the specialists may have missed.

The 17-month-old black Labrador may be young, but this crime-fighting canine is the dog responsible for the imprisonment of Jared Fogle, the former Subway spokesperson incarcerated for illegal child pornography use.

URL’s partner Detective Cameron Hartman has also not just given the dog an important job, but takes him back to his home in Weber County, Utah every night after a hard day of busting bad guys.

“A few families kinda gave up on him,” Hartman told KUTV. “It’s been awesome so far and we’re really just excited to help whichever agency is out there that needs something so unique as this.”

