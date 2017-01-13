Police Officer Delivers Urgent Organ Donation

Sergeant Darrick Kepley was patrolling the highway when he came across a one-car crash on the side of the road.

What he found inside the car, however, wasn’t what he expected.

Kepley found the crew in distress in East Cocalico Township off of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The organ recipient was already prepped for surgery 70 miles away in Center City.

The Sergeant didn’t waste a second in turning his lights on and escorting the team himself. The crew arrived with time to spare and performed a successful surgery, thus saving the patient’s life.

