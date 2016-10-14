Police Officer Sees Woman Swerving in the Road So He Buys Her...

Police Officer Sees Woman Swerving in the Road So He Buys Her Dinner Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

We know that it’s a police officer’s job to protect and serve, but protect and serve dinner?

It was a little old lady driving from San Antonio, Texas to Pensacola, Florida.

When she insisted that she was fine, Emanuel offered to buy her dinner since she had apparently not eaten since lunch time.

After paying for her meal at a nearby Waffle House, the officer waited in his car for her to finish.

“She walked out and tried to offer me some money,” Emanuel wrote on Facebook, “but I told her I couldn’t accept that because it’s apart of my job to protect and serve so she asked me would I accept a hug and I told her I would do that. The moral of the story is if we would just look out for each other, this would be a better country.”

