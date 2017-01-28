Police Rescue 104 Puppies From Car Crash Site Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

When New York state police arrived on the scene of an automotive accident, they were shocked to discover a crashed transport vehicle that had been carrying over one hundred puppies of different breeds.

The truck, which veered off the shoulder of Interstate 86 in Avoca, New York is suspected to have been transporting the dogs from a puppy mill – an inhumane operation that breeds dogs for sale.

All but 4 of the puppies have been given back to the transport company due to the necessity of medical care, but FLSPCA are currently pursuing a formal release of ownership.

“While we too abhor puppy mills, we know of no means to legally confiscate animals only because there is a strong likelihood that a puppy came from one,” says the FLSPCA. “We would like to express our extreme appreciation to the New York State Troopers, T & R Towing, Bath Veterinary Hospital, FLSPCA staff and volunteers for all of their efforts to mobilize and quickly assist these animals. We would also like to thank our community for their concern for these puppies.”

The agency actively works to prevent animal cruelty through their humane programs, the care of animal cruelty victims, and by “supporting area law enforcement with their investigations as requested.”

