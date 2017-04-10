Pope Opens Free Laundromat for Rome’s Poor

Pope Francis has just opened an establishment for the homeless population of Rome can do their laundry for free.

Located in the Trastevere neighborhood near the Vatican, officials say that they soon hope to also install showers and a barbershop within the facilities, making it a haven of free, valuable services to the poor people of Rome.

“Here is a concrete sign wanted by the office of Papal Charities: a place and a service to give concrete form to charity to restore dignity to so many people who are our brothers and sisters and who are called, with us, to build a city we can trust,” said Papal Almoner, Archbishop Konrad Krajewski. “One of the greatest difficulties for those who live on the streets, along with that of finding food, a place to spend the night and public baths, is to wash and dry the clothes they wear, in many cases the only ones they own.”

