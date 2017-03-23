Porsche Gives Every Employee, From Engineer to Janitor, a Big Bonus
Due to the success of one of their most impressive fiscal years to date, Porsche gave all 21,000 of its German employees – from engineers to cleaning ladies alike – a bonus of $9,800.
The bonus, translating to about €9,111, is an allusion to the automotive company’s Porsche 911. Last year, the company gave every German employee €8,911 – but thanks to the financial success of 2016, they bumped the number up a bit.
During 2016, Porsche saw a 10% increase in sales, resulting in over $17,000 of profit per car sold.
