Pregnant Waitress in Dire Straits Sees Christmas Miracle With $900 Tip (WATCH)

by McKinley Corbley

After falling on hard times with a baby on the way and her fiancé out of work because of a knee injury, Sarah Clark was struggling to make ends meet.

That is, until one of her regular customers tipped the waitress $900 during one of her shifts at Pita Jungle in Phoenix, Arizona.

The server reportedly began crying with joy after she looked at the bill, as the money couldn’t have come at better time. Once the baby is born next month, the gift will help finance the new family, as Sarah goes on maternity leave, giving up her regular tips.

