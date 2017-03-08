Pregnant Woman Gives Man “Decent Dude” Award Statue For Giving Up Subway Seat Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Yvonne Lin had been carrying around a special surprise for the first man to offer her a seat on the subway – and though it took her two whole pregnancies, a winner finally emerged two weeks ago.

The 38-year-old designer noticed that throughout her entire first pregnancy, the only people offering her seats on the subway were black and Latino women.

RELATED: Cop Goes Undercover in Wheelchair to Make Arrests, Finds Kindness Instead

When the third trimester of her first pregnancy came and went without any luck, however, she decided to up the ante by making a little seven-inch trophy of a Hulk tearing his shirt off. Inscribed onto the trophy was the saying: “#1 DECENT DUDE. First man to offer subway seat to pregnant woman throughout Two Pregnancies.”

Finally, Yvonne was on the A train home from work when a young man who was playing on his phone looked up and noticed the mother standing in front of him. Without hesitating, he jumped out of the chair and said “Please take this seat, I just noticed.”

MORE: Strangers Give $100K to Boy With Rare Skin Disease

Though she wasn’t able to catch his name, Yvonne presented the young man with the statue, took a photo of him, and explained her social experiment. As the two chatted, the man said that he was also a father of two.

“I’m about 8ish months preggers (again) and I look it,” wrote Yvonne. “I’ve been gradually coming to the conclusion that men suck. I didn’t get a single subway seat offered to me by a man throughout my first pregnancy. So for the second pregnancy, I had this made and I’ve been carrying it around everyday – till last Friday. This guy is the winner!”

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Yvonne Lin)