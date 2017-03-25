Why This Prison Created Father-Daughter Dances for Inmates

Why This Prison Created Father-Daughter Dances for Inmates News

USA by Good News Network

This dapper father-daughter dance isn’t your ordinary formal affair—because it takes place in prison.

As a means of encouraging inmates to turn their lives around, the Richmond City Justice Center of Virginia hosted a dance for their convicted fathers and younger daughters.

WATCH: Give a Prisoner an Abused Dog and WATCH What Happens, Karmic Connection

In order to qualify for attendance at the dance, the dads also had to participate in over 30 hours of parenting classes.

This most recent dance marked the 6th annual daddy-daughter dance at the Richmond facility.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Loving Story With Your Friends