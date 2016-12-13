Proud Son Posts Photo of Parents Who Overcame Addiction, Graduated Together

Proud Son Posts Photo of Parents Who Overcame Addiction, Graduated Together

by -
0

 

Charles Cole III is now the proud son of two college graduates who overcame their drug addiction so they could get their Bachelor’s degrees.

Charles, who is a college graduate himself, posted a photo of his beaming parents in caps and gowns with the caption “My parents went back to college together and they graduated today. Together.”

WATCHMan Breaks Down in Tears When Graduating Girl Asks Him To Be Her Dad

Renate and Charles Sr. earned their Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from the Sacramento Theological Seminary with the hopes of continuing their education and getting doctorates so they can open their own church and help the homeless. The two have been sober for two decades ever since they gave up their education to raise three kids.

“Well, if he can do it, we can do it too,” the father told ABC News. “We embedded this in him.”

Click To Share The Sweet News With Your FriendsPhoto by Charles Cole III Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS