Proud Son Posts Photo of Parents Who Overcame Addiction, Graduated Together

Charles Cole III is now the proud son of two college graduates who overcame their drug addiction so they could get their Bachelor’s degrees.

Renate and Charles Sr. earned their Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from the Sacramento Theological Seminary with the hopes of continuing their education and getting doctorates so they can open their own church and help the homeless. The two have been sober for two decades ever since they gave up their education to raise three kids.

“Well, if he can do it, we can do it too,” the father told ABC News. “We embedded this in him.”

