Quiznos to Require Ethical Treatment of Their Chickens

One of the top North America sandwich restaurant franchises, Quiznos, aims to establish itself as a fast-food category leader in animal welfare practices.

They just announced plans to adopt standards for their supply chain using Global Animal Partnership (GAP) guidelines for the raising and treatment of chickens.

“Quiznos has long worked with animal protection organizations like The Humane Society of the United States to address the important matter of animal welfare in our supply chain,” said Susan Lintonsmith, Quiznos CEO.

In 2016, the brand announced plans to phase in the exclusive use of cage-free eggs by 2025.

“Quiznos has been a leader in animal welfare and we believe their commitment will inspire other brands to follow suit in the coming months,” said Joyana Hunt, investor engagement specialist at The Humane Society of the United States.

