Quiznos to Require Ethical Treatment of Their Chickens

Quiznos-CC Logos Photography

One of the top North America sandwich restaurant franchises, Quiznos, aims to establish itself as a fast-food category leader in animal welfare practices.

They just announced plans to adopt standards for their supply chain using Global Animal Partnership (GAP) guidelines for the raising and treatment of chickens.

GAP standards are the current industry gold star in chicken welfare policy. They include assessments of animal welfare both on-farm and during transport—how much space and light is given, and other environmental considerations. Quiznos is committed to ensuring that by 2024, 100% of their chicken supply will be GAP certified, with the most ethical standards attainable throughout processing.

“Quiznos has long worked with animal protection organizations like The Humane Society of the United States to address the important matter of animal welfare in our supply chain,” said Susan Lintonsmith, Quiznos CEO.

In 2016, the brand announced plans to phase in the exclusive use of cage-free eggs by 2025.

“Quiznos has been a leader in animal welfare and we believe their commitment will inspire other brands to follow suit in the coming months,” said Joyana Hunt, investor engagement specialist at The Humane Society of the United States.

Reprint (Photo by Logos Photography, CC)

