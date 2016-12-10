Radio Show Gathers Record-Breaking Million Pounds of Food For Charity Just by Camping

Radio Show Gathers Record-Breaking Million Pounds of Food For Charity Just by...

A Philadelphia radio show spearheaded the largest food drive in the country just by camping out in a parking lot for five days.

Rock station WMMR‘s co-hosts Preston & Steve lived in an XFinity Live parking lot from November 28th through December 2nd with the goal of encouraging listeners to donate food to ‘Philabundance’, an organization dedicated to feeding the city’s hungry.

The appeal ended up raising 1.3 million pounds – over 683 tons – of non-perishable food items, representing the largest amount in the event’s history, dating back to 1998. The final total ended up beating last year’s total by over 100 tons.

“I want to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to each and every person who found the time to contribute, volunteer or support this year’s Preston and Steve Camp Out for Hunger,” Preston Elliot announced in a statement.

“If you missed it you missed, one hell of a party! Would love to see you there for next years extravaganza.”

