Radio Show Gathers Record-Breaking Million Pounds of Food For Charity Just by Camping

A Philadelphia radio show spearheaded the largest food drive in the country just by camping out in a parking lot for five days.

Rock station WMMR‘s co-hosts Preston & Steve lived in an XFinity Live parking lot from November 28th through December 2nd with the goal of encouraging listeners to donate food to ‘Philabundance’, an organization dedicated to feeding the city’s hungry.

“I want to give a heartfelt THANK YOU to each and every person who found the time to contribute, volunteer or support this year’s Preston and Steve Camp Out for Hunger,” Preston Elliot announced in a statement.

“If you missed it you missed, one hell of a party! Would love to see you there for next years extravaganza.”

