Random Customer Sends Popeyes Worker to Nursing School (WATCH)

by McKinley Corbley

Donald Carter spent only about forty seconds talking to Shajuana Mays at a Popeyes drive-thru window when he decided that he wanted to help her achieve her lifelong dream.

Two weeks ago, the former Kansas City, Missouri police officer went to grab a bite to eat at the fast food restaurant when he struck up a conversation with 28-year-old Shajuana.

“I could see she was so done with the fast food thing. Even still, she was polite and respectful – far from the typical employee at this same location,” says Carter.

“I drive off and pull up to my house a few minutes later … I eat my chicken in front of the house … And as I messily crunch on some really untasty fried chicken, I get this idea. What if I got some friends together and we put this girl through school to get her CNA license?”

Donald created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $1,500; enough to get Shajuana a CNA license. Within 24 hours, the campaign reached the goal and Donald was able to surprise the woman with the good news.

Though she was totally overjoyed to attend the CNA course, the campaign has since raised $14,000 in total, which can help pay for her to become an LPN, followed by an RN, both of which make better salaries.

“You kind people who are reading this helped it, made it happen,” Donald wrote on the GoFundMe page. “You are still making it happen. You are the ones who are changing the life of one young lady and the lives of others and your own life in the process. You are changing the world – your world.”

“The feelings that you generate when you give, the kindness you inspire when you share, and the hope you infuse when you look for ways to be kind to the people around you… these are what have made these last few days incredible.”

