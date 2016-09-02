Read This Recently Published Letter That Steve Irwin Penned To His Parents

Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

A letter written by beloved naturalist and television personality Steve Irwin expressing his gratitude towards his parents was recently discovered only ten years after his death.

The Crocodile Hunter passed away in 20006 when a stingray barb stabbed him through the heart while he was filming an ocean documentary.

His wife, daughter, and parents – Bob and Lyn Irwin – continue his legacy through their wildlife work in Australia.

The letter – which his father only discovered last year hidden in a book with “Please be happy to know that your strength and wisdom have been passed on” written on the front of the envelope – will be published in Bob Irwin’s memoir The Last Crocodile Hunter: A Father and Son Legacy on the anniversary of Steve’s passing.

