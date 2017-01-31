Republican Leaves Massive Tip and Kind Note For Liberal Server as Gesture of Unity Uplift

by Good News Network

This restaurant diner may have been wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat appreciated his waitress’s service so much, he left a hefty gratuity with a note as an act of community.

Though they may not have been on the same page politically, Rosalynd was surprised to find that one of the supporters had left her a $450 tip.

Also included on the bill was a note reading: “We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race, not gender – just American. God bless!”

The two later conversed via FaceTime and expressed gratitude for the mutual show of respect and kindness.

