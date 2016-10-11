Rerelease of Rare Salvadore Dalí Cookbook is as Bizarre as it is...

Rerelease of Rare Salvadore Dalí Cookbook is as Bizarre as it is Tasty Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

If you’re a fan of art, surrealism, cooking, or all three, then this bizarrely picturesque cookbook is for you.

“Les Diners de Gala is uniquely devoted to the pleasures of taste…” Dalí once said of his book. “If you are a disciple of one of those calorie-counters who turn the joys of eating into a form of punishment, close this book at once; it is too lively, too aggressive, and far too impertinent for you.”

The 136 peculiar recipes that are compiled and illustrated into the manual are all based off of actual feasts that Salvador and his wife Gala would serve at parties. From toffee with pine cones, to crayfish mountains, the book is a masterpiece of dishes that stimulate the artistic eyes as well as the taste buds.

