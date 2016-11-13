Rescued Pit Bull is Showered with Love From the Police Who Saved Her (LOOK) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

When New York City cops rescued Jamie the pit bull from a Brooklyn apartment basement, she was malnourished, dirty, and afraid – now she’s the most popular pup in town.

After being rehabilitated for six months with the ASPCA, Jamie is available for adoption…

In an effort to help her get more publicity, the boys in blue took her out for a special doggie day featuring cuddles, walks, adoration, and pup-cake treats.

If you can’t tell from the photos above, the 4-year-old pooch has become as friendly as can be since her salvation.

Jamie’s rescue is just one of many similar stories that have resulted in the NYPD’s three-year partnership with the ASPCA. The police have gone to great lengths to answer all animal cruelty calls and reports in the city. These increased response efforts have resulted in over 850 animals – just like Jamie – getting a second chance at a happy ending.

If you’d like to adopt Jamie, you can check out her adoption page featuring a sparkling review: “This social girl likes saying hello to friendly faces and sharing her love with everyone she meets. Jamie is a sweetheart who loves meeting new people. She is content with cuddling on the couch and hanging out with her best friends.”

