Restaurant Owner Gives Discounts to Families With Well-behaved Kids

by McKinley Corbley

This Italian restaurant is saying “grazie” to good parents by giving them discounts on their final bills for their well-behaved children.

Antonio Ferrari, who is the owner of a wine bar in Padua, is offering a 5% price cut to any diner who can reign in their rowdy children.

Ferrari reportedly first got the idea for the discount when he was serving a party of 11, five of which were children “sitting with great composure.”

He has since awarded the price cut to several other families with similarly behaving offspring. Ferrari says it is not his intention to judge couples for their parenting – however, he says he does feel responsible for keeping up the atmosphere of the restaurant for his other patrons, according to the Guardian.

(Photo by Antonio Ferrari)