How Running Got 6,000 Homeless People Back on Their Feet (WATCH)

by McKinley Corbley

1,200 people have found housing; 2,300 people have found jobs; 6,000 people have found purpose and transformation – and it’s all because of running.

Back On My Feet is a nonprofit that helps homeless people turn their lives around through jogging and community engagement.

Since the program’s start in 2007, 80% of participants have successfully moved onto the second phase.

Thanks to Back on My Feet’s transformational experience, over 6,000 members have obtained jobs, homes, and GEDs – and according to the nonprofit’s website, 90% of members have maintained their employment; 60% have received a wage increase; and 20% have achieved a promotion.

“There’s obviously need across America for the work that we do, but we want to grow in an organic way,” says Terence Gerchberg, Executive Director of Back On My Feet. “There is no simple solution; it’s like a marathon. You set some goals and you get to a finish line and that’s what we’re doing on a larger scale. People sign up for it because they want to see some kind of transformation. The act of running gives them that feeling of accomplishment.”

(WATCH the video below)

