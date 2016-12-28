Santa Buys Foreclosed Home, Surprises Family With its Return Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

David Batts had lived in the same house since 1969 – but after the bank foreclosed on the property, he was worried he would never be able to buy it back.

Just before Christmas, however, Santa showed up at David’s door with a special yuletide surprise.

David was shocked – he had planned on trying to buy back the house further down the road, but he wasn’t expecting it to be delivered to him in such a festive fashion free of charge.

It’s speculated that the man who bought the house had something to do with the surprise, however this is unconfirmed.

