Sea Otter Taught To Play Basketball For His Health (WATCH) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This little cutie might be old for his species, but that doesn’t stop him from shooting hoops to pass the time.

When the critter’s X-rays showed that he had arthritis in his elbows in 2013, zookeepers were put to the task of finding ways to keep Eddie’s joints healthy and active.

As it turns out, the elderly otter is the Michael Jordan of the sea.

(WATCH the video below)

