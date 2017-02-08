Seattle to Host Free Concert of Music From Travel Ban Countries Culture

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

Music Beyond Borders: Voices From The Seven is a free concert being held tonight in Seattle that will feature music from the seven countries currently under a travel ban.

The performance, which will be played by the Seattle Symphony Orchestra, will feature music from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

LOOK: Neighbors Cover Lawn of Refugee School with Loving Signs

Syrian-born clarinetist Kinan Azmeh is just one of the performers included in the program who was not born in America. In fact, one quarter of the orchestra is made up of immigrants, according to The Stranger.

“As artists and Americans, we are committed to freedom of expression and the open exchange of ideas, which create an environment of mutual understanding and the capacity for empathy,” says the orchestra’s Facebook page.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Musical News With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint