Security Guard Stops Swedish Terrorist Attack in its Tire Tracks

This 27-year-old security guard is responsible for saving dozens of lives after a deranged driver started driving a truck towards Swedish parliament on Friday.

Santiago Cueva was sitting idly in his van near Åhlens, a department store on Drottninggatan in Stockholm, Sweden, when he saw a large truck driving down the road.

While police rushed to the scene, the driver reportedly escaped into the panicked crowds. The suspect has since been arrested and – according to his lawyer – has recently confessed to the act as a “terrorist crime”.

But if the suspect had been allowed to keep driving, his crimes may have been much worse – the Swedish Parliament building was about 550 yards down the Drottninggatan.

“I was not scared,” Ecuador-born Santiago told the Daily Mail Online. “It was actually a strange feeling when it happened. The lorry was coming towards me and all my focus was on helping protect people in some way. So I drove my van in front of it in order to stop it from getting any further.”

