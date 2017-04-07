See this Mayor’s Meow-velous Reaction to Cat Upstaging His Interview

This online interruption is one of the most purrrrfect representations of stereotypical cat behavior on the internet today.

Nils is a self-professed animal lover who is the proud father of two cats: Kuzia and Muris. Though its unclear which of the felines interrupted his interview, it’s easy to tell that he is trained on how to respond to such incidents.

One of the cats can be seen confidently ambling across the desk before stopping in front of Ushakov’s mug and dipping its head in for a sip of his tea.

The mayor then stares his cat down for several seconds before chuckling, gently brushing the house pet off of the desk, and sophisticatedly continuing his interview.

What a pawesome reaction.

(WATCH the video below)

