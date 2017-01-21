See The Moment This Man Learned His Missing Wife with Alzheimer’s Was...

See The Moment This Man Learned His Missing Wife with Alzheimer’s Was Found Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Scott Kegelman had been worried sick about his 64-year-old wife with Alzheimer’s disease, missing for four days after a routine shopping trip.

Finally on Wednesday night, Scott received a call from a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, New Jersey. The worker apparently saw Debreh’s picture on the news and recognized her as a patient who had been admitted on Sunday.

Watch below as Scott can barely contain himself when he hears the good news.

