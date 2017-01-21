See The Moment This Man Learned His Missing Wife with Alzheimer’s Was Found
Scott Kegelman had been worried sick about his 64-year-old wife with Alzheimer’s disease, missing for four days after a routine shopping trip.
RELATED: Stolen Dog Can’t Contain Himself When Reunited with Man After 2 Years
Finally on Wednesday night, Scott received a call from a nurse at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, New Jersey. The worker apparently saw Debreh’s picture on the news and recognized her as a patient who had been admitted on Sunday.
Watch below as Scott can barely contain himself when he hears the good news.
Click To Share This Happy News With Your Friends…