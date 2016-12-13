Seeing-eye Camel is Loyal Guide to Horse After Mare Loses Her Sight

Seeing-eye Camel is Loyal Guide to Horse After Mare Loses Her Sight Photo of the Day by Good News Network

These unlikely friends aren’t horsing around – they’re totally inseparable.

Dolly the 5-year-old horse is blind, and Caesar the camel have become best buddies since they were paired up at the Pony X-Press Zoo in Winslow, Maine.

Caesar helps Dolly make her way around, and if he ever wanders too far, they yell for each other until they’re reunited.

(WATCH the video below)

