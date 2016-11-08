Service Dog Hired to Soothe Nerves of Youth Testifying in Court Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Legal systems and court proceedings can be nerve-wracking enough for adults, let alone children – that’s why Merel the service dog is there to help.

WATCH: Therapy Wolves Become Guides for Troubled Teens

Since Merel took the job with her handler Rachel Crawford 3 weeks ago, she has already assisted 6 young victims with amazing results.

“It’s sort of hard to know how I ever did my work without her,” Rachel told ABC News. “She helps build an instant rapport. They can walk in and it’s an instant conversation starter and allows us to have those happy conversations and talk about court preparation.”

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – Photo by London Family Court Clinic