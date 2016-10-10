Shimmering Leaves in Paris are Actually Tiny Wind Turbines News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

We already know how trees create oxygen, but what about creating energy as well?

A sustainability company known as New Wind is installing tree-shaped wind turbines all around the Place de la Concorde in Paris, France.

RELATED: Man Creates ‘Shoes That Grow’ So Poor Kids Don’t Outgrow Them

The tiny spinning blades inside the “leaves” accumulate microelectricity from even the slightest breezes. Because of its sensitive design, each wind tree could generate anywhere from 15 street lamps worth of wattage to the power necessary for over 10,000 miles in an electric car

Biomimetic architecture is a practice that draws inspiration from nature’s effortless methods of survival. The engineer behind L’Arbre À Vent, Jérôme Michaud-Larivière, got the idea for his green project when he saw the leaves on the city trees moving even when there wasn’t any wind.

MORE: Colombians Are Building Houses Made of Wasted Plastic—Shaped Into Huge Lego Bricks

Since each tree will only cost about $29,000, Jérôme’s design is definitely a cheaper alternative to typical renewability projects.

(WATCH the video below)

Don’t Leaf This Story Alone: Click To Share – Photo by New Wind