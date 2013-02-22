Shoe Shiner Donates $200,000 in Tips to Children in Need

Heroes by Good News Network

Albert Lexie, the longtime shoe shiner, has been giving back to others for years.

He is Pittsburgh’s hero in disguise. With no fancy clothes and no fancy job, this man is a guardian angel who changes lives one dollar at a time.

A shoe shine costs $5, but Lexie’s customers have been generous with their tips since he started working at the children’s hospital in 1981.



And Lexie gives every cent of his tips back to the children.

(WATCH the video, or read the story from WTAE News)

Thanks to Chris Cloud for submitting the link!