Shop Owner Sets Up “Take One, Leave One” Coat Rack for Homeless Uplift

Inspiring by Steve G.

This compassionate shop owner wears her heart on her sleeve and her motto on a banner outside of her store reading: “Are you cold? Take one. Do you want to help? Leave one.”

For the second year in a row, Flores wanted to help people in need by providing an outdoor coat rack for anyone – homeless or not – in need of a coat.

RELATED: 91-Year-old Has Knit 8,000 Hats For Homeless While in Hospice Care

“This is a way of people not being embarrassed about asking,” Flores told WFAA. “They just come and pick what they need and leave.”

In spite of the coat rack being stolen four times last year, Flores and her customers are not going to stop helping those in need. In fact, the installation has become an inspiration to others in the area, including the nearby Noble Rey Brewing setting up their own outdoor coat rack.

(WATCH the video below)

Warm Your Friends’ Hearts: Click To Share – Photo by WFAA