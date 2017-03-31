Shy 3-Year-Old Boy Hugs Police Officer: “It meant the world to me” Uplift

Kids are often told not to talk to strangers, but little T.J. Hubbard couldn’t resist expressing his appreciation for a police officer whom he met in a restaurant.

The Fort Worth, Texas cop first caught the 3-year-old boy’s eye when he rode up on a motorcycle outside of a McDonald’s.

Though the youth was incredibly excited over the gift, he is also apparently very shy; so it took him a while to work up the courage to thank the officer.

When he was finally ready, he wandered up to the officer’s table as his mother Jamie exclaimed: “He wants to give you a hug!”

The officer was more than happy to oblige, making for the most heart-melting video encounter in the world.

The cop later told Jamie that the hug “meant the world to him”.

(WATCH the video below)

