Smiling Fawn and Other Critters Rescued From Louisiana Floods (WATCH)

This little guy almost didn’t get a chance at life, but the days-old fawn was rescued just in the nick of time from the flooding disaster in Louisiana.

Photographer Scott Black captured the adorable deer being saved – though the baby didn’t appear to be hurt, he certainly was worn out.

“People have told me they cried happy tears at the photos,” explained Black. “Everyone is looking at the devastation and the destroyed homes, but I think the deer opened people’s eyes. They didn’t think about the wild animals.”

The Red Cross has declared the Louisiana flooding to be the worst natural disaster since Hurricane Sandy. Though thousands of residents and pets have already been evacuated, the flood waters are still draining.

(WATCH the video above)

