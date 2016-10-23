Sneaky Raccoon Steals Man’s Phone, Films The Whole Escapade (WATCH) Uplift

McKinley Corbley

Raccoons are known as nature’s notorious scavengers, but this is the first time we’ve heard of one stealing someone’s mobile phone.

Thinking it would be fun to get some close-up footage of the animal, which he named Stanley, Williams set up his phone for the money shots.

As the raccoon cautiously approaches, he can be seen giving the cellular a sniff before nabbing it and taking off – all while filming the entire escapade.

I WAS TRYNNA VIDEO A RACCOON AND IT JUST PICKED UP MY PHONE AND TOOK OFF pic.twitter.com/sFWxdnkxbw — Guy Williams (@ThatShamuGuy) October 12, 2016

His friend also managed to catch a side-splitting clip of his buddy chasing after the furry thief.

Stanley eventually gave up on the charade and dropped Guy’s phone in the grass, allowing him to publish the video on social media.

@ThatShamuGuy I was so shook... idk what I thought security was gonna do about it💀😂 pic.twitter.com/6BJZNEwkaf — Guy Williams (@ThatShamuGuy) October 12, 2016

