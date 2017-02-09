Soccer Superstar Helps Save Dozens of Dogs With the Stroke of a...

Soccer Superstar Helps Save Dozens of Dogs With the Stroke of a Pen Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

Cristiano Ronaldo, the golden boy forward player of the Portugal national team, just saved a financially struggling animal shelter with a simple signature.

RELATED: UK Football Stars Buy Hotel, Invite Homeless to Stay For Winter

Ronaldo sent the struggling shelter a signed Real Madrid jersey for auction. Since the striker is considered one of the best players in the entire soccer league, the jersey is an extraordinarily valuable gift.

“I want to thank Ronaldo from the bottom of my heart. It’s a simple gesture, but very important,” the shelter’s owner Liliana Santos told the CM Journal.

Score With Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint