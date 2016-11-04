Son Fulfills Oath to Father by Listening to Cubs Game Graveside Uplift

Cubs fans all over America have been celebrating the historic World Series win by posting on social media and partying in bars – but Wayne Williams celebrated by sitting in a graveyard.

That’s because he was upholding a decades-old promise to his father, Wayne Williams Senior.

The 68-year-old has been a lifelong Cubs fan since he spent most of his life in Chicago before moving closer to his daughter’s home in North Carolina. His father had been a WWII Navy veteran who fought at Normandy and D-Day. He eventually died of advanced kidney cancer at age 53 in 1980.

“My dad and I had kind of made a pact that when – not if – the Cubs made the World Series, we would watch the games together,” Williams told the News Observer. “He would have said, ‘I told ya, I told you they woulda won.’ ”

When the Cubs emerged from the 10th inning with a 8-7 victory, Wayne Jr. quietly said “We did it” and laid a ‘W’ flag on his father’s grave.

Pact fulfilled.

